Even though President Trump called the video of Ahmaud Arbery’s killing in Georgia “very disturbing,” Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Brown blamed the president for the tragic death, alleging he gives racists permission to carry out killings.

Speaking on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Bottoms said that the “rhetoric” coming out of the White House enabled two armed white men to set up a roadblock in an attempt to apprehend a young man whom they suspected of burglary.

“It’s 2020 and this was a lynching of an African-American man,” Bottoms said, as reported by Fox News. “My heart goes out to the family. With the rhetoric we hear coming out of the White House, many who are prone to being racist are given permission to do it in an overt way we wouldn’t see in 2020.”

On February 23, Ahmaud Arbery was jogging through a neighborhood in Satilla Shores, Georgia where residents spotted him stop into a house that was currently under construction. Recently released surveillance cam footage showed Arbery entering the house and observing the area for a few minutes before leaving with nothing in his possession. During this time, a 911 call was made alerting the police to Arbery’s presence.

According to Gregory McMichael, he spotted Arbery running down the street and thought he resembled a man shown committing a previous burglary on a surveillance cam. Believing, with no clear evidence, that Arbery was armed and dangerous, Gregory and his son Travis then grabbed their guns, hopped into a pickup truck, and formed a roadblock to enact a “citizens arrest” until the police arrived. In a recently released video that went viral, Arbery was seen running up the road, where he encountered Travis McMichael. Arbery was shot and killed, McMichael claims, while wrestling with Travis for his shotgun.

Last Friday, the McMichaels were arrested for aggravated assault and murder after two prosecutors recused themselves. According to Vic Reynolds, chief of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, probable cause for arrest was clear after just 36 hours of investigating. The arrests occurred two full months after the shooting.

“I can tell you that based on our involvement in this case, considering the fact that we hit the ground running on Wednesday morning, and within 36 hours we had secured warrants for two individuals for felony murder, I think that speaks volumes for itself in that the probable cause was clear for our agents pretty quickly,” he said.

President Trump told “Fox & Friends” on Friday that the video of Arbery’s death looked “very disturbing.”

“I saw the tape and it’s very, very disturbing, the tape,” Trump said. “I got to see it, it’s very disturbing. I looked at a picture of that young man. He was in a tuxedo … I will say that that looks like a really good young guy. It’s a very disturbing situation to me and my heart goes out to the parents and the family and the friends, but yet we have to take it, law enforcement is going to look at it.”

