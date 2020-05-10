https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/496990-attorney-says-man-who-recorded-ahmaud-arbery-shooting-has-received

The man who videotaped the fatal shooting of a black man who was jogging in a Georgia city earlier this year is now receiving threats, his attorney told multiple news outlets on Saturday.

Kevin Gough said in a statement that his client, William “Roddie” Bryan, had shared footage of the incident with police and was cooperating with investigators.

Footage that Bryan recorded was disclosed publicly last week, prompting outrage from the public and leading to the arrests of Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34. The two were charged with murder and aggravated assault in the Feb. 23 killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Vic Reynolds said Friday that the video was a “very important piece of evidence” and noted that the investigation was still active. He said that authorities would investigate everyone involved in the case, including the “individual who shot the video.”

Gough told CNN that comments from authorities have put the lives of Bryan, his family, neighbors and friends in danger. He added that Bryan was not acting in coordination with the McMichaels on the day of the shooting. Rather, Gough said that Bryan was doing yard work when he saw a car he recognized from the neighborhood following a man.

He then filmed the incident and shared it with police when they arrived on the scene, Gough said. Bryan also went to the police station to let authorities download the footage.

“Mr. Bryan videotaped what was going on and because he did that, there is a prosecution,” Gough said. “If he had not videotaped that incident, the only person who really could speak to what happened is dead and we’ll never have that opportunity. That video is the prosecution.”

He noted that Bryan did not have a relationship with the McMichaels outside of being neighbors at one time. The attorney added to NBC News that he wants investigators to review the material from the probe and to quickly clear his client’s name.

“Roddie is a family man, NASCAR fan, and enjoys rock ‘n’ roll,” he said. “He is not now, and never has been, a vigilante.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement on Saturday that it was reviewing additional video footage and photographs of the incident as part of its probe. The bureau noted that the material was being investigated at the outset of its review of the incident.

Footage of the incident showed Arbery running in a neighborhood in Brunswick, Ga., a coastal city between Savannah, Ga., and Jacksonville Fla. The video showed a white pickup truck stopping in front of Arbery and Arbery running around the vehicle.

The video then showed an apparent struggle between Arbery and another man as multiple shots were fired. Arbery is later seen collapsing on the pavement.

The McMichaels said they armed themselves and chased after Arbery because they thought he was a burglary suspect, according to a report from the Glynn County police. George Barnhill, a prosecutor who handled the case before recusing himself due to a conflict of interest, found their actions to be warranted, NBC News noted

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it launched a probe into the matter on May 5. The case is being investigated in partnership with Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney Tom Durden.

