https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/496988-baldwins-trump-returns-to-saturday-night-live-offers-advice-to

Alec Baldwin returned to NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” to impersonate President TrumpDonald John TrumpFauci to enter ‘modified quarantine’: report CDC director will self-quarantine after contact with COVID-19 positive case Trump says US will purchase billion in agricultural products from farmers MORE in a parody of a virtual graduation commencement ceremony for the “class of COVID-19.”

The actor appeared in the season finale of the show, which was filmed remotely, as the keynote speaker for this year’s graduating seniors. Kate McKinnon, playing a character she branded as Principal O’Grady, introduced Baldwin’s Trump after noting that the students’ top seven choices to speak at their graduation declined invitations.

Baldwin’s Trump, wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat, then appeared on the call, congratulating the “class of COVID-19” and noting that he had to do his own makeup because his valet tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I’m so honored to be your valedictator,” Baldwin’s Trump said. “But today’s not about me, it’s about you.”

Welcome to Virtual High School Graduation. #SNLAtHome pic.twitter.com/rPrATQeMQ1 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 10, 2020

“Although I should spend a little time on me first because I’ve been treated very poorly, even worse than they treated Lincoln,” he added, prompting one student to chime in and ask, “wasn’t Lincoln assassinated?”

“I’m not taking questions, I’m only telling the truth. Lincoln would agree,” Baldwin’s Trump responded. “He’s probably smiling up at me from Hell right now.”

Baldwin’s Trump went on to tout the job market for the graduating seniors, listing occupations such as “grocery store bouncer” and “amateur nurse.” He also declared that he would make sure college campuses are open in the fall, calling online college a “scam.”

“I should know. My online college was ranked ‘No. 1 craziest scam’ by US News every year it was open,” he said, before complaining about “elite medical experts” telling him what to do.

He then picked up a bottle labeled bleach and took a sip out of it, calling it his “invincibility juice.” Trump suggested in an April press conference that disinfectant be studied as a coronavirus treatment, comments he later said were meant to be sarcastic.

“Believe in yourselves, and you can achieve anything,” Baldwin’s Trump said. “Look at me. I started as the son of a simple, wealthy slumlord and grew to be a billionaire, president and world’s leading expert on infectious disease… Live every day as if it’s your last, because we’re going to let this thing run wild.” “Reach for the stars, because if you’re a star, they’ll let you do it,” he added, referencing Trump’s comments in an “Access Hollywood” tape. Baldwin has impersonated the president on “Saturday Night Live” throughout Trump’s time in the White House. The latest skit comes as Trump’s administration responds to the outbreak of the coronavirus, which has led to mounting scrutiny in the U.S. over the federal government’s handling of it.

