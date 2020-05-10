http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/lOhlWU_wKxU/bill-kozlak-speaks.php

Bill Kozlak is the third-generation family owner of Jax Cafe in northeast Minneapolis, just across the river from downtown. Like so many small business owners, Bill is on the precipice of closing the doors for good. In the three-minute video below posted on May 1, Bill lets loose with a cri de cœur to whom it may concern.

The Jax Cafe site is online here. Bill has superimposed the message below on its home page.

Jax is one of the few restaurants that has managed to survive in Minneapolis for over 50 years. As Mrs. Loman asserts in Death of a Salesman, “Attention must be paid.” Perhaps the Star Tribune can assign a reporter to write a sidebar on the uncertain fate of Jax Cafe.

