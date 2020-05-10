https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/breaking-new-evidence-based-cell-phone-data-records-shows-shutdown-wuhan-virology-october-two-months-outbreak-video/

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures on Mother’s Day weekend.

Bartiromo broke news this morning that cell phone records show there was a shutdown at the Wuhan Virology Lab in October of 2019.

Cell phone data suggests the roads around the Wuhan lab was shut down for a number of days in October.

This was around the same time of the expected viral release.

This is a HUGE development!

Senator Cotton also added there is no doubt the Chinese Communist Party officials were pressuring the W.H.O on communications around the virus.

Senator Cotton also added there is no doubt the Chinese Communist Party officials were pressuring the W.H.O on communications around the virus.

Via Sunday Morning Futures:

