Vice President Mike Pence’s office is pushing back on a report from Bloomberg News on Sunday afternoon that said Pence was reportedly self-isolating away from the White House after one of his aides tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

Bloomberg News reporter Jennifer Jacobs tweeted: “Vice President Mike Pence is self-isolating away from the White House after an aide was diagnosed with coronavirus on Friday, per several people familiar with the situation. Pence has repeatedly tested negative for Covid-19, including today, I’m told.”

BREAKING scoop: Vice President Mike Pence is self-isolating away from the White House after an aide was diagnosed with coronavirus on Friday, per several people familiar with the situation. Pence has repeatedly tested negative for Covid-19, including today, I’m told. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) May 10, 2020

Jacobs noted in her report that Pence did not attend a meeting yesterday with President Donald Trump and top military leaders.

The move by Pence comes after his press secretary, Katie Miller, who is married to White House Senior Adviser Stephen Miller, tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

“Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, who visited the White House on Wednesday and spent time near Miller, is considering self-isolating, according to two people familiar with the matter,” Bloomberg News reported. “The state’s health director, Caitlin Pedati, accompanied Reynolds on the trip and is planning to self-isolate, one of the people said.”

Pence’s office released a statement saying that Bloomberg News’ report was not accurate.

A spokesperson for Pence told CBS News, “VP Pence will continue to follow the advice of the WH Med Unit & is not in quarantine. Additionally, VP Pence has tested negative every single day & plans to be at the White House tomorrow.”

VP Pence’s office says he is NOT in quarantine. “VP Pence will continue to follow the advice of the WH Med Unit & is not in quarantine. Additionally, VP Pence has tested negative every single day & plans to be at the White House tomorrow.” – spox @devin_omalley — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) May 10, 2020

