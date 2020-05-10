https://www.theblaze.com/news/california-dem-lawmaker-lashes-out-at-elon-musk-with-vile-message-but-it-goes-horribly-wrong

California state Rep. Lorena Gonzalez, a Democrat, lashed out at Elon Musk on Saturday after the Tesla founder said he would move his company out of California over the state’s strict lockdown measures.

Musk announced over the weekend that he planned to “immediately” move Tesla HQ and future company projects from the Bay Area to freedom-loving states like Texas or Nevada. Musk’s announcement came after Alameda County, the county in which Tesla HQ resides, prevented Musk from reopening his factory on Friday despite Gov. Gavin Newsom directing California manufacturers to reopen in limited capacity.

Gonzalez responded to Musk with a vile, three-word message: “F*ck Elon Musk.”

Gonzalez’s response, though scoring brownie points with her Democratic base, unleashed a tidal wave of backlash. After all, Tesla is responsible for hiring tens of thousands of Californians and generates more than $20 billion in annual revenue.

One person told Gonzalez, “.@elonmusk @Tesla employ over 37,000 Californians. What you’re actually saying i ‘F*ck 37,000 people and their families.'”

“Average Tesla Motors Salary $94k..one of the largest manufacturing employers in California..more than 10,000 employees at Fremont factory..A responsible CA Leg would be working with Tesla to stay in California. Those workers pay good amount in taxes,” another person informed Gonzalez.

“Keep that up, every entrepreneur will leave CA,” another person responded.

Another person said, “Entrepreneurs, for all their flaws, build the companies that put gas in your car, food on your shelves, and iPhones in your pocket. If you don’t want more Elon’s in California, then maybe it’s *you* who should leave California, rather than the other way around.”

“Seeing all the rich folks who actually pay taxes doing the California adios! Maybe should have thought about that before you killed the other taxpaying ICs and freelancers with #AB5. #RepealAB5,” another person replied.

“You might just be the most short-sighted, petty, vindictive, selfish, destructive, proof-progressivism-is-evil lawmaker in the country,” another critic said of Gonzalez.

