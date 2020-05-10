https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/churches-sue-governor-covid-19-orders-blocking-services/

(ROSEBURG NEWS-REVIEW) — Two Douglas County churches say Gov. Kate Brown’s executive orders keeping their parishioners at home are unconstitutional.

Covenant Grace Church in Roseburg and the Camas Valley Christian Fellowship have joined a lawsuit asking an Oregon court to prohibit the state from enforcing the governor’s ban on group gatherings. A handful of county residents joined the suit, too, including two pastors from the Camas Valley church.

The lawsuit was filed in the Oregon Circuit Court for Baker County Wednesday.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

