The Chinese Communist Party, which has been accused of covering up the COVID-19 pandemic, is cracking down on any criticism within its borders.

As lockdowns are lifted across the restrictive nation, business owners are being ordered to promote “Xi Jinping Thought” or be closed down.

The report comes from Bitter Winter, an online magazine on human rights in China.

Stores are being ordered to post slogans promoting “Xi Jinping Thought, such as “Do not forget the original intention,” “Keep the mission in mind,” “Ping’s language close to people” and “Create a civilized city, building a harmonious home.”

A noodle shop owner explained: “No business is permitted to reopen without these slogans. The government first asked me to hang five of them, and then five more. I had to pay from my pocket for them, but if I refused, I would be reprimanded and fined. It’s not easy to do business now.”

A supermarket said: “The government forced all food shops in the county to buy posters promoting Xi Jinping Thought. Business is down, but we have to spend money on propaganda slogans. I’ll need several days to earn this money back.”

The government already was requiring schools, churches and others to publicly display government slogans.

“Last November, I was buying stuffed buns when officials from the Food and Drug Administration came to inspect the shop,” a Zhoukou city resident told Bitter Winter. “They confiscated the owner’s business license because he didn’t have five slogans promoting Xi Jinping Thought in the shop, as demanded. The owner told me later that he was given back his license only after he had displayed the posters.”

Businesses dealing with religious products often are “closed or repurposed.”

Bitter Winter reported Buddhist supply stores in Tangshan city have been converted into handcraft or other stores.

One such shop now sells porcelain statues and portraits of Mao Zedong and Xi Jinping.

Anotherf shop owner noted officials from the Office of Industry and Commerce Management and the town government come to inspect the shop several times a day.

