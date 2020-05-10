https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/cultural-toilet-bowl-anti-porn-campaign-sues-1st-amendment-violation/

A lawsuit has been filed by the Christian Action League of Minnesota against the state over a statute that allows citizens to obtain a court order halting someone’s “unwanted words.”

The Thomas More Society explained that the organization ran a campaign alerting companies to the fact that they were placing ads in a publication that also runs ads for strip clubs, porn stores and phone sex.

A lawyer advertising in the publication obtained a restraining order that prohibited the Christian Action League from expressing its opinion on the issue.

Eventually, the order was dropped.

But the law remained, so the Thomas More Society lawyers announced this week they have filed a lawsuit.

Ann Redding, president of the Christian Action League of Minnesota, said the group was forced to indefinitely suspend its pornography awareness campaign.

Although the group was vindicated in court, current Minnesota law offers no protection against renewed charges by anyone who disagrees with their message, the legal team explained.

“Our organization exists to educate citizens regarding the destructive nature of sexual exploitation and pornography addiction and to equip communities with resources to combat its devastating effects on children and families. Minnesota’s unconstitutional harassment laws stopped us from being able to do that without fear of being prosecuted,” Redding said.

Thomas More Society Special Counsel Erick Kaardal explained that the law in question defines harassment, in part, as “unwanted acts, words, or gestures that have a substantial adverse effect or are intended to have a substantial adverse effect on the safety, security, or privacy of another, regardless of the relationship between the actor and the intended target.”

“The problem with the statute is that it basically allows the government to issue a restraining order on unwanted words even if it’s political speech,” Kaardal said. “So, it is a blatantly severe restriction on First Amendment activity in Minnesota. The fact that Minnesota courts and county attorneys would even prosecute a pro-woman group under this law shows the state’s deep commitment to push us deeper into the cultural toilet bowl.”

The lawsuit charges that the state law is “facially unconstitutional and overbroad, interferes with the right of association, and is a content-based regulation.”

Kaardal explained, “The state law, as written, allows individuals to obtain a harassment order – and with it, a threat of criminal prosecution – to stop political speech activities.”

It does that without regard to who is making the statement and who objects.

“There is no exception in Minnesota to protect political activities. This statute chills protected speech and intimidates citizens into censoring their own speech, and that is unacceptable and unconstitutional. Meanwhile, a political person or political organization with a harassment order in place against them, which could result in criminal prosecution and incarceration if they continue, deters their otherwise protected political speech activities,” he said.

The postcard campaign simply informed advertisers that the metro Minneapolis-St. Paul paper promoted the adult sex trade. It invited advertisers to reconsider their support.

The Christian Action League of Minnesota says it exists to educate citizens regarding the destructive nature of sexual exploitation and pornography addiction and to equip communities with resources to combat its devastating effects on children and families.

