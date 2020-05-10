https://www.dailywire.com/news/escaping-the-palace-dramatic-lifetime-movie-will-chronicle-megxit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step down as senior members of the royal family will be getting the Hollywood treatment in an upcoming Lifetime movie.

“Lifetime announced it’ll be making a new made-for-TV movie titled ‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace,’” reports Cosmopolitan. “The newest flick will follow the events surrounding Meghan and Harry’s now-infamous decision to step back from their senior royal duties. As we all know, there’s enough drama there to flesh out an entire movie script.”

According to the official synopsis from TV Line, the movie will chronicle “the couple’s controversial conscious uncoupling from the crown, after the birth of their son Archie.” The movie will also show in dramatic detail the “struggles of the new parents and unique challenges of being part of the royal family, which ultimately led Harry and Meghan to give up their royal ties to forge a new life on their own terms.”

Casting choices have yet to be announced.

In late-March of this year, as the COVID-19 pandemic kicked into high gear, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially ended their roles as senior members of the Royal Family in order to carve out a “progressive role” in the institution. In a statement, the pair said they will consider how best to contribute to this “global shift.”

“As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute,” said the couple. “While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community – for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another.”

Nearly one month later, the couple released a strongly-w0rded letter to the editors of the U.K.’s biggest tabloids – the Sun, the Mirror, the Daily Mail and the Daily Express – denouncing the publications for pushing false stories about their lives and asserting that they will no longer “offer themselves up as currency for an economy of clickbait and distortion.”

“Please note that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be engaging with your outlet,” the letter read. ” There will be no corroboration and zero engagement. This is also a policy being instated for their communications team, in order to protect that team from the side of the industry that readers never see.”

“This policy is not about avoiding criticism,” it continued. “It’s not about shutting down public conversation or censoring accurate reporting. Media have every right to report on and indeed have an opinion on The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, good or bad. But it can’t be based on a lie.”

