While some states across America are beginning to emerge from coronavirus lockdowns, the Democratic governor of one major state is suggesting that mandated face masks and social distancing could go on indefinitely.

Appearing Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Illinois Governor J. B. Pritzker told host Jake Tapper that the current restrictions on businesses and citizens in effect through the end of May could remain in effect with no end in sight.

“Phase IV is just the phase before we would have a vaccine, assuming we maybe never get a vaccine, we’ll have to deal with hopefully a treatment that will come along that will be very effective, but even without that, everyone’s going to have to wear a mask,” said Pritzker. “We’re still going to have to socially distance. The truth is that coronavirus is still out there.”

“It hasn’t gone anywhere. And so we all are going to have to change the way we do things until we’re able to eradicate it. If the Chicago Tribune thinks everything will go back to complete normal without us having an effective treatment or a vaccine, they’re just dead wrong,” he added.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on his state’s plan forward: “What we’re doing is we’re going it alone, as the White House has left all the states to do. And we’ve done well spinning up testing. We will continue to grow our testing. We have the ability to do that on our own” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/4Y6n7nTcLa — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) May 10, 2020

The governor’s remarks caught the attention of the Gateway Pundit’s Cristina Laila, who wrote:

“There is no end in sight. In fact, Priztker believes all people living in Illinois should obey his authoritarian orders until the coronavirus is ‘eradicated.’ The coronavirus will always exist so Pritzker wants his state living in fear with people ‘socially distancing’ (Marxism) and wearing masks forever.”

But Laila also noted, “Not all Illinois residents are equal. Billionaire Governor Pritzker recently sent his wife and kids to Florida during the state stay-at-home orders.

Pritzker is the latest Democrat leader to get caught breaking the very rules he set for the people of his state.

When confronted on his family’s Florida trip, Pritzker told the reporter, ‘In politics it used to be we kept our families out of it. Yeah, my official duties have nothing to do with my family. So, I’m just not going to answer that question.'”

