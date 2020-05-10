https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/flashback-watch-barack-obama-push-bs-working-together-trump-oval-office-meeting-spying-running-coup-time/

On November 9, 2016 President-Elect Donald Trump shocked the world and media elites by trouncing Crooked in the presidential election.

On November 10, 2016 President Obama met with President-Elect Trump in the White House Oval Office.

The two met with the press after their meeting.

Barack Obama talked about how they would “come together and work together” to do what was best for the country.

Via M3THODS:

When your rigged election fails, but you have to bullshit through a presser anyways…. pic.twitter.com/4kQwRYWdet — M3thods (@M2Madness) January 2, 2020

TRENDING: Brennan Lashes Out As President Trump Warns More Documents Exposing Spygate Cabal Will Be Coming Out Soon

Of course, now we know that Barack Obama was spying and and running an attempted coup at the same time.

Barack Obama was running the operation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

