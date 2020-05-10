https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/georgia-chase-shooting-arbery/2020/05/10/id/966863

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr formally requested on Sunday that the U.S. Department of Justice carry out an investigation into the handling of the February deadly shooting case of Ahmaud Arbery, Fox News has reported.

“We are committed to a complete and transparent review of how the Ahmaud Arbery case was handled from the outset,” Carr wrote. “The family, the community and the state of Georgia deserve answers, and we will work with others in law enforcement at the state and federal level to find those answers.”

No arrests were made in the case from the time of the shooting on February 23 up until May 7, when a white father and son were charged with murder in the killing of Arbery, who is black. The two men had chased after Arbery in a truck after spotting him running in their neighborhood. They claimed that he was suspected of burglary.

Carr wrote that “the request to the U.S. Department of Justice includes, but is not limited to, investigation of the communications and discussions by and between the Office of the District Attorney of the Brunswick Judicial Circuit and the Office of the District Attorney of the Waycross Judicial Circuit related to this case.”

