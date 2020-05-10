https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/497041-georgia-officials-investigating-threats-to-ahmaud-arbery-case-protests

Officials are investigating threats against protests related to Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black man killed in Georgia, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Sunday.

“The GBI has been made aware of a Facebook post that contains a threat to future protests related to Ahmaud Arbery. We are actively investigating this situation and will provide pertinent updates as necessary,” the bureau tweeted.

A white father and son, Gregory and Travis McMichael, were arrested Thursday in association with the fatal shooting of Arbery.

Arbery was killed Feb. 23 just outside the port city of Brunswick, Ga.

The arrests were made after an attorney representing Arbery’s family, Lee Merritt, released a video last week that appears to show the McMichaels pursuing and shooting Arbery.

