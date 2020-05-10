https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/bryan-preston/2020/05/10/german-intelligence-chinas-xi-asked-the-who-to-cover-up-coronavirus-n389565

If you’ve lost a loved one to coronavirus, if you’re suffering from it yourself, or you’ve lost a job to this virus, you have China to thank for getting the World Health Organization to delay the world’s response.

Taiwan News reports German intelligence has determined the awful truth.

During a conversation on Jan. 21, (China’s communist dictator) Xi reportedly asked (WHO Director-General) Tedros not to announce that the virus could be transmitted between humans and to delay any declaration of a coronavirus pandemic. It took until the end of January before the WHO declared that the coronavirus outbreak needed to receive international attention. Because of China’s delay, the world wasted four to six weeks it could have used better to counter the virus from spreading, the BND concluded.

There’s more in the brief story at the link.

Four to six weeks of delay allowed the virus to spread worldwide. The superspreader event at the European soccer game in Italy in February falls into that window. That pushed the outbreak into both Spain and Italy. The outbreak in New York also falls into that window. The world’s economy is on the brink of collapse because of communist China’s behavior.

The WHO did not have to comply with Xi’s request. Why did it? Tedros must be hauled in and questioned.

