Rudy Giuliani suggested that Attorney General William Barr has enough information to build a case against former FBI director James Comey and former CIA director John Brennan for treason in their attempts to overthrow President Donald Trump.

My “inexperienced prosecutors hypothesis … I think Brennan ran this damn thing,” Trump’s personal lawyer told host John Catsimatidis during an appearance on “The Cats Roundtable” on AM 970 in New York.

“I particularly think Brennan ran the Papadopoulos-Carter Page part of it. Because that’s a very elaborate counterintelligence plan. Kind of a stupid one. Brennan is smart. But if he goes overboard, he makes a lot of mistakes, which is why he was in trouble all his career … Who the hell would’ve done it in the CIA but a screwball like Brennan?”

Giuliani also told Catsimatidis he thinks Barr’s office has evidence it can use against Comey.

“I think they have Comey,” he said. “I believe that Attorney General Barr was saving it for the really good case, the one that comes pretty close to treason. Because what they did after [Trump] was elected — I don’t say it was treason, it was as close to treason as you can get. They wanted to take out the lawfully elected president of the United States and they wanted to do it by lying, submitting false affidavits, using phony witnesses. In other words, they wanted to do it by illegal means.

“What is overthrowing the government by illegal means? Treason.”

Trump late last week hinted at the release of additional DOJ documents that would show high-level Obama administration involvement in the origins of the Russia probe.

