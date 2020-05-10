https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/god-tv-israel-preaching-jesus-christians/

(JERUSALEM POST) — The head of a Christian TV channel called God TV which engages heavily in proselytizing messaging and which recently began broadcasting in Hebrew on cable television in Israel has acknowledged that his channel seeks to preach about Jesus and the gospels.

In a video on Saturday explaining the missionary messaging God TV conducts in response to the publication of news that God TV had a contract with the HOT cable provider to broadcast its Shelanu TV Hebrew-language channel, CEO of God TV Ward Simpson said that teaching about Jesus was what his religion was about and the goal of his channel.

“This subject about preaching about Jesus is a touchy one. We understand that and we have to be sensitive to it, but that’s what we do, that’s who we are, we’re Christians and we’re called to go to all the world and preach the gospel, and that’s what we’re trying to do,” said Simpson.

