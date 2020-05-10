https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/495644/
Happy Mother’s Day 2020
Advertisement – story continues below
“All that I have ever become I owe to my angel mother.”
– Abraham Lincoln
TRENDING: CROOKED OBAMA PANICS! Deep State Reporter Isikoff Releases His “Leaked” Call – Former President’s Fingerprints All Over Attempted Coup and More Documents Are Coming!
She is clothed with strength and dignity;
she can laugh at the days to come.
She speaks with wisdom,
and faithful instruction is on her tongue.
Advertisement – story continues below
She watches over the affairs of her household
and does not eat the bread of idleness.
Her children arise and call her blessed;
her husband also, and he praises her:
“Many women do noble things,
but you surpass them all.”
Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting;
but a woman who fears the LORD is to be praised.
Give her the reward she has earned,
and let her works bring her praise at the city gate.
Advertisement – story continues below
Beautiful St. Louis – Went down to historic Forest Park today- 65 and mostly sunny pic.twitter.com/tppiEq3cQE
— Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) May 9, 2020
Have a very blessed Mother’s Day!