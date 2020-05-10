https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/ignored-national-media-29-year-old-black-man-guns-married-couple-80s-delaware-veterans-memorial-cemetery/

For some reason the national mainstream media did not play up the color of the shooter in this horrific double murder.

Weird, huh?

It’s almost like the national mainstream media purposely lies to the American public? Strange.

29-year-old Sheldon Francis gunned down a married couple in their 80s on Friday in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

The woman died at the scene, her husband died a day later.

CBS Local reported:

According to police, Sheldon Francis, 29, of Middletown, Delaware, shot the 85-year-old woman and 86-year-old man while they were visiting the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery just before 10:15 a.m. Friday. The woman died at the scene, while the man died the next day at a hospital. Police found Francis dead around six hours after the shooting in a wooded area near the cemetery. Hours earlier, officers and Francis exchanged gunfire in the area. It’s unclear if Francis died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound or from a shot during the earlier gunfire, police said. Police have not yet released the couples’ names pending family notification.

