How many scandals will it take for the left to admit that Barack Obama had the most corrupt presidency in U.S. history? Recent revelations that Barack Obama was personally aware of and involved in the bogus investigation of Trump over nonexistent collusion with Russia and the railroading of Michael Flynn should have put the myth of Obama’s scandal-free presidency to bed.

They didn’t of course. If the dozens of other scandals during his presidency didn’t stop Obama’s loyal believers from believing in his messianic infallibility, Obama’s participation in a coup against Trump, a man they’ve been conditioned to believe is worse than Hitler, is not going to convince them.

The latest evidence of Obama’s corruption sent #ObamaGate trending on Twitter, angering leftists who came to Obama’s defense, arguing, amongst other things, that Obama had a scandal-free presidency or my personal favorite, that the only scandal of the Obama presidency was when he wore a tan suit.

Obama’s knowledge and involvement in the bogus investigation of Trump and his associates over alleged collusion with Russia—that former Obama officials unanimously testified under oath that there was no evidence of—is easily the biggest political scandal in history.

Mark Levin put it best, “This is Barack Obama’s blue dress,” he said. “Let me explain what I mean. We’re supposed to believe that during the Obama administration the FBI went rogue. The Department of Justice went rogue. The CIA went rogue. The DNI went rogue. The NSA went rogue. We have all these leaks in the newspapers, The New York Times and the Washington Post that anybody can read and see and Barack Obama didn’t know anything? Poor Barack Obama, poor Joe Biden. The fact of the matter is, they’ve never been asked. They’ve never been asked about any role they’ve had.”

Investigating a candidate for president from the opposing party based on bogus research funded by his heir apparent, Hillary Clinton, and then surveilling his campaign, and setting up a perjury trap for his national security adviser is a political coup that makes the Watergate scandal look like a sorority prank. But, Obama clearly knew all about it, was briefed on it, and involved to some degree which we don’t fully know yet. Obama’s involvement tells us that after nearly eight years of not being held accountable for his scandals that he felt he could get away with anything, no matter how huge.

The fact is Obama spent eight years under the dark cloud of scandal and was never held accountable for it. He was involved in the attempted sale of his vacated Senate seat—a scandal that put former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich in prison. Obama illegally fired an inspector general for investigating an Obama ally and donor who was accused of using federal dollars to pay hush money to underage girls he’d sexually abused. Obstruction of justice was standard operating procedure under the Obama administration, resulting in an unprecedented letter from 47 inspectors general to Congress regarding that obstruction. Obama covered up the deadly backlog of benefits claims at the VA that resulted in over 300,000 veterans dying while waiting for medical treatment. Obama violated at least four laws back in 2010 when he offered a congressman an administration job to prevent him from running for the U.S. Senate. How much more evidence of Obama’s corrupt, scandal-plagued presidency do we need before the left admits that Obama was corrupt to the core? And I haven’t even brought up the Iran ransom scandal, the IRS scandal, Fast and Furious, or the Benghazi cover-up yet.

Obama got away with all of these scandals, legally and politically. This lack of accountability made it possible for him to be directly involved in the biggest scandal in American history and expect to get away with it. Had Hillary Clinton won in 2016 none of this would have been uncovered. That’s what Obama was counting on. The only way to prevent such abuses is for Obama to be called to testify about what he knew and when he knew it, and for him to be held accountable for the crimes he committed.

