http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/hn16s-oW7bk/

South Carolina first congressional district Republican candidate Kathy Landing told Breitbart News Saturday that Rep. Joe Cunningham (D-SC) has put the needs of the Democrat Party over the people of South Carolina.

Landing hopes to unseat freshman swing district Democrat Rep. Joe Cunningham (D-SC). Cunningham represents one of the 30 congressional districts that President Donald Trump won during the 2016 presidential election, but House Democrats flipped during the 2018 midterm elections. Republicans need to retake 18 congressional districts to retake the House.

While America continues to suffer from China’s failure to contain the coronavirus, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) continues to investigate President Trump and his coronavirus response rather than join Republicans to investigate China.

Cunningham chose to stick with Pelosi and refused to join House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) China Task Force told hold China accountable.

Landing said that Cunningham has toed the party line rather than represent South Carolina’s low country.

Landing told Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle, “It’s absolutely crazy that the Democrats, including Joe Cunningham, whom I’m running against, spent millions on a worthless investigation of President Trump and not only millions on one but several, and now they want to continue on with another with this coronavirus garbage.”

“Joe Cunningham promised when he ran that he would be ‘Low Country over Party,’ that’s what we call it here, and not be a Pelosi rubber stamp, that’s what he’s been everything but,” she added.

Landing said that Cunningham has hardly served as an independent voice for South Carolina, noting that Cunningham voted with Pelosi 87 percent of the time.

“We have a candidate that can not only beat Joe Cunningham but get out there in Washington hit the ground running and work with leadership to immediately move the ball forward on important areas,” Landing added.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Eastern.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

