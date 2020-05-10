https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/lake-county-illinois-sets-online-page-snitch-neighbors-violate-mandated-social-distancing-policies/

Lake County Illinois is the latest locale set up on online snitch page to report on your neighbors when they are caught without wearing a mask or violating social distancing policies.

Via Wartime Citizen.

Lake County Illinois sets up a #ChinaVirus snitch page!

https://t.co/Ku9u8mojkh — WARTIME CITIZEN (@CapitolTrump) May 10, 2020

You can get to the snitch report page easily at the county webpage.

