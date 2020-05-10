http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/QRC5gZNYfio/

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) said he is disappointed the Trump administration is advancing a lawsuit to get rid of the Affordable Care Act amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Anchor Chuck Todd asked, “Are you disappointed that the president decided to go ahead with the Obamacare lawsuit? There was a window where he could have pulled the Justice Department could have pulled out of it. They didn’t. He wanted to continue forward. If you undo Obamacare, what’s the plan to replace it?”

Alexander said, “Well, the answer to your question is yes. I thought the Justice Department’s argument was really flimsy. What they’re arguing is when we vote to get rid of the individual mandate, we voted to get rid of Obamacare. I don’t know one single senator who thought that.”

