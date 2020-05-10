http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/N61DqREtKtU/

Major League Soccer has re-opened outdoor training camps for the 2020 season but is requiring medical screenings for players as they arrive.

The soccer authority noted that it had created a new safety regime, including temperature checks, masks, and other measures after they consulted with medical professionals. The changes went into effect on Wednesday, May 6, TMZ Sports reported.

MLS posted a video showing members of the Orlando City and Sporting Kansas City players observing the new protocols, including getting their temperatures monitored and using medical masks and hand sanitizer.

League officials also told teams to make sure players are not pressured to return and to let them know they can stay sequestered in their homes if they feel it is too early to leave lockdown.

MLS pointed out that having players work out in a controlled atmosphere is better than leaving them on their own hook and using parks of other facilities.

Locker rooms, gyms, and showers are still not yet open, and the league has not, however, authorized full team activities for the 26-team league.

Other aspects of pro soccer are still on hold. On Tuesday, for instance, DC United GM Dave Kasper noted that they are doing all the behind-the-scenes work in preparation for the player transfer market to re-open, but have made no official announcements on the topic.

Finally, MLS is looking for a potential June return to play. The league had recently announced that it will be shuttered until June 8, but after that, they are hoping to re-start the season with the full 34-game season to be played.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

