Michael Flynn’s lead attorney, Sidney Powell, claimed on Fox News Sunday that former President Barack Obama was involved in the plot by the Justice Department and FBI to frame Flynn.

Speaking on “Sunday Morning Futures,” Powell explained how FBI agents “schemed” against Flynn.

“These agents specifically schemed and planned with each other how to not tip him off that he was even the person being investigated. In fact, according to Comey’s testimony that’s attached to the exhibits they filed in the motion to dismiss, they just simply said, ‘we’d like to send a couple agents by to talk to you,'” Powell said.

“And, of course, General Flynn said sure. And he saw them as allies. They encouraged him to stay that way. They deliberately did not tell him about [the federal statute about lying to federal agents] because they didn’t want to trigger the slightest suspicion in his mind that he was being investigated or should be concerned about anything,” she continued.

“So they kept him relaxed and unguarded deliberately as part of their effort to set him up and frame him,” Powell explained.

Recently released documents reveal that Obama knew about Flynn’s conversations with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak before the FBI interviewed Flynn.

From Fox News:

According to recently released testimony, President Obama revealed during an Oval Office meeting weeks before the interview that he knew about Flynn’s phone call with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, apparently surprising then-Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates. After the meeting, Obama asked Yates and then-FBI Director James Comey to “stay behind.” Obama “specified that he did not want any additional information on the matter, but was seeking information on whether the White House should be treating Flynn any differently, given the information.”

After the Jan. 5 meeting in the Oval Office, and after CNN and BuzzFeed reported on the unverified, salacious Trump dossier, Powell explained that then-senior FBI agent Peter Strzok texted then-FBI counterintelligence assistant director Bill Priestap that they should use the dossier story “as a pretext to go interview some people.”

“The whole thing was orchestrated and set up within the FBI, Clapper, Brennan, and in the Oval Office meeting that day with President Obama,” Powell said.

When show host Maria Bartiromo asked Powell if she believed Obama was directly involved, Powell replied, “Absolutely.”

