Nick Freitas, a Republican candidate for Virginia’s seventh congressional district, slammed Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) on Saturday for actively campaigning for former Vice President Joe Biden while refusing to address the Tara Reade sexual assault allegation against Biden.

Freitas charged that Spanberger has toed the party line on the Tara Reade accusation, choosing to ignore the sexual assault allegation.

“Abigail Spanberger is once again in lockstep with Washington Democrats as they refuse to acknowledge Tara Reade’s accusations against Joe Biden, after stating that all women must be believed when it suited their partisan purposes,” Freitas said in a statement on Saturday.

Spanberger’s silence on the Biden accusation follows as Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA) said this week that the Biden sexual assault allegation should be investigated.

Spanberger previously voiced support for another woman, Christine Blasey Ford, when she accused then-Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault in the 1980s.

The Virginia Democrat said during the Kavanaugh confirmation process that she was “saddened by the pain” Ford’s questioning was “causing so many survivors of sexual assault.”

“Watching the testimony of Dr. Ford, I am impressed by her strength and poise, and saddened by the pain her questioning is causing so many survivors of sexual assault,” Spanberger said in September 2018.

Other conservatives have noted Spanberger’s perceived hypocrisy.

“Politics comes before keeping your word for Rep. Spanberger,” Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF) spokesman Will Reinert said on Wednesday. “Spanberger continues to look the other way to help the Democratic party – even as a credible allegation of sexual assault hound Joe Biden’s flailing campaign.”

Freitas, who is endorsed by former Rep. Dave Brat (R-VA), said that Spanberger’s silence on the Biden accusation makes her just another Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-VA) ally.

“Abigail Spanberger said she would study the facts and data in order to make her decisions while in Congress,” Freitas said.

Freitas said, “Her actively campaigning for Joe Biden demonstrates once again that this was just campaign rhetoric, and she is just another Washington politician who will fall in line with Nancy Pelosi and Democratic Party leadership.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

