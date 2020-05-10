https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/ny-officials-remove-order-re-admit-coronavirus-patients-back-nursing-homes-state-website-4900-nursing-home-deaths/

At least 4,900 seniors have died in New York State nursing homes from the coronavirus so far this year.
Around 20 percent of all New York state deaths were in nursing homes.

Recently Republican Chele Farley called on Attorney General Bill Barr to investigate this state policy that lead to so many deaths in New York state.

Recently the New York State Department of Health took down their state order demanding nursing homes welcome coronavirus patients.
It didn’t work out so well.

