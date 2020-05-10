https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/ny-officials-remove-order-re-admit-coronavirus-patients-back-nursing-homes-state-website-4900-nursing-home-deaths/

At least 4,900 seniors have died in New York State nursing homes from the coronavirus so far this year.

Around 20 percent of all New York state deaths were in nursing homes.

Recently Republican Chele Farley called on Attorney General Bill Barr to investigate this state policy that lead to so many deaths in New York state.

4,900+ seniors have died from #COVID19 in NYS nursing homes following the state’s order that facilities cannot refuse a patient based on infection status. Read my letter to AG Barr requesting a federal investigation into these deaths & the role played by the state’s bad policy. pic.twitter.com/FbjUmU5W5X — Chele Farley (@CheleFarley) May 9, 2020

Recently the New York State Department of Health took down their state order demanding nursing homes welcome coronavirus patients.

It didn’t work out so well.

1. After thousands of deaths, now you finally do this? 2. Testing staff isn’t enough. You need to isolate patients and staff who deal with them https://t.co/VUKAAVBuOt — Daniel Greenfield #SaferWithTheConstitution (@Sultanknish) May 10, 2020

