Another Day — Another Media Hoax…

All week the liberal media was unglued over the tragic story of a young black Georgian, Ahmaud Arbery, who was shot dead by two white men and likely racists.

Of course, our hearts go out to his family.

The Georgia NAACP posted this description online of the shooting of Arbery who was ‘murdered’ by ‘white supremacists’ while he was out jogging.

But now we know that was not entirely true.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution released security video of Ahmaud Arbery breaking into homes on McMichael’s Street.

Jack Posobiec reported– New AJC video appears to show Ahmaud Arbery entering new house on McMichael’s street, running out after spotted by neighbor.

Video continues: Police arrive after 911 call pic.twitter.com/TZPzlRldwB — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) May 9, 2020

The video adds much needed context to the media lies.

This is an objectively newsworthy video evidence which adds context to the shooting and corroborates the 911 call I am not an expert on Georgia law, and I am sure there are many more qualified than me to analyze the legality of the shooting — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) May 9, 2020

It looks like, once again, the media and liberal hacks jumped the gun on a story to promote a narrative and NOT the truth.

