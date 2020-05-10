https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/patients-low-vitamin-d-twice-likely-develop-severe-covid-19-symptoms/

(STUDY FINDS) — EVANSTON, Ill. — A new study conducted at Northwestern University concludes that vitamin D may be an essential ingredient to protecting oneself from the coronavirus. The research team discovered a strong correlation between vitamin D deficiencies and mortality rates.

According to the study, the lower the vitamin D levels present in a patient’s body, the more likely that person will develop severe symptoms and complications.

Data used in this study encompassed numerous hospitals from all over the world, including China, France, Italy, South Korea, and the United States, among others. They found that patients in countries with higher mortality rates, such as Italy and Spain, usually had lower vitamin D levels than patients in other nations. However, the study’s authors caution that vitamin D certainly isn’t a cure for coronavirus, and more research on this matter is needed before any definitive recommendations can be made.

