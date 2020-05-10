https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/497014-pence-says-hed-be-happy-to-welcome-american-patriot-michael-flynn

Vice President Pence said he would be happy to welcome “American patriot” Michael Flynn back to the Trump administration, Axios reported Sunday.

Pence told “Axios on HBO” that he would support the president’s former national security adviser rejoining the government after the Department of Justice dropped criminal charges against him last week.

Flynn was accused of lying to Pence, in addition to the FBI, so the vice president’s approval could go a long way, Axios noted.

“I think Gen. Michael Flynn is an American patriot,” Pence said in the interview in Iowa on Friday. “And for my part, I’d be happy to see Michael Flynn again.”

The interview will premiere at 11 p.m. Monday.

The president had said on April 30 he would “certainly consider” recruiting Flynn into the administration again and celebrated the dropping of the charges on Twitter last week.

Trump insiders reportedly told Axios they wouldn’t be surprised if Flynn is seen back on the campaign trail.

Pence’s comments follow a tumultuous week for the Department of Justice after it dropped its charges accusing Flynn of lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia before Trump took office, charges to which Flynn initially pleaded guilty before withdrawing the plea.

Democratic lawmakers condemned the decision, calling on Attorney General William BarrWilliam Pelham BarrSunday shows preview: As states loosen social distancing restrictions, lawmakers address dwindling state budgets Obama blasts DOJ’s decision to drop Flynn case: ‘Rule of law is at risk’ Storm builds around Barr over dropping of Flynn case MORE once again to resign.

