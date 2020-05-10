https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/rogerstone-sentence-prison-lying/2020/05/10/id/966840

“Praying” for a presidential pardon or a commuted sentence, political strategist Roger Stone hinted at another potential shoe to drop this week amid the Justice Department’s recent dropping of the case against Gen. Michael Flynn.

“The prosecutorial misconduct in my case is every bit as egregious as what they did to Gen. Flynn, but it’s under a protective seal, so I can’t discuss it,” Stone told “Coast to Coast AM” with host George Noory on Wednesday morning before the release of the House Intelligence Committee’s classified transcripts.

“The people who set up Gen. Flynn are the exact same people who set me up, and they tried to set up Donald Trump, and thank God, they failed,” Stone added in a wide-ranging interview stretching over the two-hour overnight radio program.

Stone has been sentenced to 40-months prison by federal Judge Amy Berman Jackson, an appointee of former President Barack Obama. He said Berman Jackson was fashioned by a “corrupt prosecution” to hear his case on lying to Congress, obstruction of Congress, and alleged witness tampering.

Stone added to Noory he and his legal teams “have had no discussions about a pardon.”

“I pray for one every day,” Stone said. “It’s the only way I will get justice in this case.

“No Republican or Trump supporter can get a fair trial in the District of Columbia, particularly when they limit the arguments you can make at trial.”

Stone, who has had his prison sentence delayed due to prison safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic, pointed to a number of “political operatives of Hillary Clinton” involved in his prosecution and a biased jury, which he also noted the president knows was a “corrupted” jury through his tweets.

“This was a lynching,” Stone told Noory, including Judge Berman Jackson’s “misconduct” in his trial and sentencing.

“She attacked my belligerence,” he said. “I never testified. Where was I belligerent? Outside the courtroom? Judges are not supposed to consider things outside of the courtroom.

“This was a kangaroo court start to finish.

“I refused to roll over on Donald Trump, which was the real reason I was prosecuted.”

Stone said he has gone broke defending himself, losing his home, valuable possessions, and income from Judge Berman Jackson’s gag order issued in his case, stemming from social media and public speaking activity.

Among the case claims Stone attempted to make – but were blocked by the judge, he said –was the Crowdstrike report that the Democratic National Committee was hacked by Russians, but that came from a company “funded by a couple of Hillary Clinton supporters,” he said.

“When I began to talk about that, the judge tightened the gag order on me,” Stone said. “‘Good God, we can’t let Roger Stone tell the American people the truth.’

“The Steele dossier had crumbled. The entire Russian narrative was falling apart. Now, I was challenging the Russians hacked the DNC theory, which to this day, is incorrect.”

Also, Stone noted, his lying to Congress charge is unconstitutional “selective prosecution,” because he says the following Obama administration officials had done the same, including:

Fired FBI Director James Comey.

Former CIA Director John Brennan.

Fired FBI Director Andrew McCabe.

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

DOJ official Bruce Ohr.

Retired Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Special counsel and former FBI Director Robert Mueller.

“How about selective prosecution?” Stone asked Noory. “You have Comey, Brennan, McCabe, Clapper, Ohr, Rosenstein, Mueller himself all lying to Congress, but none of them prosecuted. No, Judge Jackson ruled that I could not pursue that line of defense.

“How about the conduct of the FBI, the DOJ, the special counsel’s office?” he asked, adding “they broke a lot of laws.”

“Or how about any member of Congress? No, I was prohibited from raising any question of their misconduct.”

Stone’s upcoming appeal – which he “hopes will not have to come to that” – will focus on the prosecutorial bias for “Clinton political operatives,” a biased jury, and a jury forewoman who shared anti-Trump and anti-Stone social media messages before joining the jury.

“The judge ruled we have not proved the juror’s bias,” Stone said, noting the judge said his lawyers should have known about, but the foreperson’s social media messages were private and only accessible to friends and family before they were ultimately deleted upon revelations after the trial.

“I will vigorously appeal,” Stone vowed. “I think my trial is fatally flawed.”

