Roger Stone, “praying” for a presidential pardon, refuses to ask President Donald Trump directly for a pardon, but he is calling for FBI Director Christopher Wray to be fired.

“I think the president needs to fire the FBI director,” Stone told “Coast to Coast AM” with host George Noory on Wednesday morning, claiming the Trump appointee “has been actively caught in an act of obstruction” in withholding documents in the Justice Department’s now-dropped case against Gen. Michael Flynn.

“He fought the release of the exculpatory material that he should have turned over to Gen. Flynn,” Stone added of Wray. “He’s in court right now fighting to keep secret a cache of documents that were passed from the Clinton campaign to the FBI during 2016 that allegedly are negative information on candidate Trump.

“I think we should see that, not fighting to keep it a secret.”

There is still a deep state running amok in the Justice Department, Stone claimed.

“The Justice Department is unfortunately still staffed top to bottom with Obama and Clinton holdovers, and the president never cleaned house.”

Stone added rebukes of the nomination of fired Attorney General Jeff Session, “an enormous mistake,” retired Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein, and former Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus, who was fired as White House chief of staff.

