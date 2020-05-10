https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/496903-senate-revives-surveillance-brawl

The Senate is set to revive a fight over a shadowy surveillance court, bringing to a head a months-long stalemate that resulted in the lapse of three intelligence programs.

The looming debate, which will pit some of President TrumpDonald John TrumpFauci to enter ‘modified quarantine’: report CDC director will self-quarantine after contact with COVID-19 positive case Trump says US will purchase billion in agricultural products from farmers MORE’s biggest allies against each other, comes on the heels of growing questions about the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) court after the Justice Department inspector general found widespread errors as part of an interim report on warrant applications.

Leadership wants to pass a House-passed bill that pairs a reauthorization of the intelligence programs with some changes to the FISA process.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellWhite House adviser says new COVID stimulus talks on pause Roberts rejects request for inquiry into appellate judge’s retirement Trump says he’d help Biden get access to rapid COVID-19 tests MORE (R-Ky.) will bring the bill to the floor this week and urged his colleagues to pass it “free of amendments that would jeopardize important tools that keep America safe.”

The House bill, which cleared that chamber in March in a 278-136 vote, will “increase transparency in the FISA process and respond to the shameful abuses of 2016 while preserving the toolbox that professionals use to defend us,” McConnell said from the Senate floor late last week.

The House bill reauthorizes one program dealing with “roving” wiretaps, which track individuals across multiple devices, and a second on surveilling “lone wolf” suspects not connected to a known terrorist group.

It would also reauthorize Section 215, which allows the government to request “tangible things” like documents relevant to a national security investigation, but makes changes including ending a controversial call records program. The three programs expired in mid-March; the Senate passed a short-term extension but it was not taken up by the House.

Sen. Roy Blunt Roy Dean BluntOVERNIGHT DEFENSE: Esper escalates war of words with Warren, Democratic senators | Senate panel plans to skip DHS, VA spending bills Senate panel plans to skip DHS, VA spending bills Republicans not sold on new round of relief checks MORE (R-Mo.), the No. 4 Senate Republican and a member of the Intelligence Committee, said he expected the House bill to pass without changes, which would send it directly to Trump’s desk.

“I would think that we would be able to pass the House-passed bill,” he said.

Sen. John Thune John Randolph ThuneRepublicans not sold on new round of relief checks McConnell urges Senate to reject changes to House-passed surveillance bill McConnell under mounting GOP pressure to boost state aid MORE (R-D.), the No. 2 Senate Republican, added that “I suspect that in the end, hopefully the product will be the House bill.”

But the Senate’s looming debate is filled with pockets of uncertainty.

It’s unclear if Trump will sign the House bill if it reaches his desk as currently drafted. Attorney General Bill Barr supports the House bill, but Trump told Sen. Mike Lee Michael (Mike) Shumway LeeJob losses approach Depression territory as election looms Our privacy is on the clock McConnell urges Senate to reject changes to House-passed surveillance bill MORE (R-Utah), an opponent of the House bill, earlier this year that he didn’t, according to a spokesman for the GOP senator.

Trump has been tightlipped about the bill since then as the country shifted its focus to the coronavirus.

Sen. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulRand Paul offers bill to offer distilleries tax breaks to produce hand sanitizer Our privacy is on the clock McConnell urges Senate to reject changes to House-passed surveillance bill MORE (R-Ky.) added that while he isn’t sure what the president will do, he is urging him to veto it if the House bill reaches his desk without changes.

“We’ll see what happens. But I think it’s an important debate to have, and I will encourage the president to veto it if it still allows Americans to be abused in FISA court,” he said.

Several senators say they are still undecided on the bill, and both leadership and supporters of additional reforms acknowledge the final vote could be close.

Thune, asked if he expected each of the amendments would fail, said “you never know until you have the votes,” quipping that the House bill will pass without changes “if things go well.”

Lee, who is offering one of the amendments, predicted that the margin on the House bill would depend on the outcome of the amendment fight.

“If none of the amendments are adopted. I think it gets tougher to pass it,” he said.

Under a deal struck by leadership, when the Senate takes up the House bill they will also vote on an amendment from Lee and Patrick Leahy Patrick Joseph LeahyOur privacy is on the clock McConnell urges Senate to reject changes to House-passed surveillance bill Senate expected to approve House-passed surveillance powers bill next week MORE (D-Vt.), a second from Paul and a third from Sens. Steve Daines Steven (Steve) David DainesSenators request emergency funding for postal service in next coronavirus bill Biden opens 9-point lead over Trump in Senate battlegrounds: poll Our privacy is on the clock MORE (R-Mont.) and Ron Wyden Ronald (Ron) Lee WydenCongress, Treasury tussle over IRS guidance on .2T COVID-19 package Democrats renew calls for Barr to resign after DOJ drops Flynn case Our privacy is on the clock MORE (D-Ore.), each of which adds more reforms to either the FISA court or the surveillance programs beyond what was included in the House bill.

The amendment from Paul would prevent FISA warrants from being used against Americans, the Lee-Leahy proposal would strengthen the role of outside advisers and the Daines-Wyden amendment would prevent law enforcement from obtaining internet browsing and search data history.

The House bill made some reforms to the FISA Court amid pressure from a coalition of libertarian-minded Republicans and progressives in the House, which were melded with growing GOP concerns about the implications of Horowitz’s finding of errors within the warrant applications related to former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

The reforms include requiring the attorney general to sign off on FISA warrants applications involving elected officials.

Several senators say they are open to further changes, and remain undecided on if they would support the House bill without additional reforms. Because each of the amendments is expected to need 60 votes, they are likely to fail.

“I’m going to support Mike Lee’s amendment. …If it doesn’t pass, if we don’t have an amended version, I’m still undecided,” Sen. Kevin Cramer Kevin John CramerRepublicans say Trump should act against financial institutions that are unwilling to fund certain fossil fuel projects McConnell under mounting GOP pressure to boost state aid The Hill’s Coronavirus Report: Sen. Coons says US needs to invest in vaccine manufacturing now; uncertainty looms over states reopening MORE (R-N.D.) told The Hill.

Sens. James Lankford James Paul LankfordRepublicans sharply divided over timeline for reopening economy GOP senator warns Trump against sidelining watchdogs GOP senators press Trump to cooperate with watchdogs following shake-up MORE (R-Okla.), John Kennedy John Neely KennedyMORE (R-La.) and Mike Braun Michael BraunFBI director in ‘hot seat’ as GOP demands reforms Republicans not sold on new round of relief checks Senate steps into ‘strange’ new era MORE (R-Ind.) each added that they were also undecided on supporting the House bill.

“I’ll be voting for both of the Lee and the Paul amendments,” Braun said, adding that he would have “think about” whether or not he will vote for the House bill without them.

Sens. Dick Durbin Richard (Dick) Joseph DurbinRepublicans not sold on new round of relief checks Immigration proposal for pandemic doctors does not require them to treat COVID-19 patients Durbin: ‘I do feel safe’ at the Capitol MORE (D-Ill.) and Chris Murphy Christopher (Chris) Scott MurphyDemocratic senators demand answers on US involvement in foiled Venezuela plot GOP chairman says nation needs ‘millions’ more tests to safely reopen Pompeo renews calls for China to provide US access to Wuhan labs MORE (D-Conn.) also indicated they are undecided.

“There are some amendments that have been offered and that will decide my final vote,” Durbin said, indicating that he is supportive of the Lee-Leahy proposal.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamFBI director in ‘hot seat’ as GOP demands reforms On The Money: Unemployment rate spikes to 14.7 percent as 20.5 million lose jobs | Trump, White House pumps brakes on next relief bill | Senate GOP resistant to new round of stimulus checks The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Trump calls into ‘Fox & Friends’ MORE (R-S.C.) is running his own investigation into the FISA process, which supporters of the House bill argue could be a forum for making broader changes to the surveillance court separate from next week’s vote.

Sen. John Cornyn John CornynFBI director in ‘hot seat’ as GOP demands reforms Republicans not sold on new round of relief checks Congress, Treasury tussle over IRS guidance on .2T COVID-19 package MORE (R-Texas), who is a member of Graham’s committee, said he would support the House bill and that additional changes to the FISA process should go through “regular order.”

Republicans have grown increasingly alarmed about the FISA process in the wake of Horowitz’s reports finding errors within the FBI’s handling of warrant applications. Graham has already started holding closed-door depositions with lower-level officials and has said he wants to work his way up to higher profile targets like former FBI Director James Comey James Brien ComeyThe Memo: Flynn case will become election issue Logan Act is the last refuge for the American prosecutorial scoundrel FBI director in ‘hot seat’ as GOP demands reforms MORE and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein Rod RosensteinFBI director in ‘hot seat’ as GOP demands reforms Trump administration asks Supreme Court to shield secret Mueller grand jury materials New spokesman at HHS directed crude comments to women in previous tweets: report MORE.

Kennedy, a member of Graham’s committee, said he was undecided on the House bill.

“I’m looking hard at the amendments. I mean I think we ought to renew the statue, but I’m not convinced we ought to renew the statue without making some necessary changes,” he said.

Kennedy, stressed that he wasn’t criticizing Graham, but that he had heard for years around Washington that “we’re going to fix the FBI problem.”

“And we’ve never done it,” he said. “And you don’t get that many opportunities around here to make changes, and this is an opportunity to try to fix it.”

