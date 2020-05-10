https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/single-mother-arrested-cuffed-de-blasios-new-york-city-protesting-lockdown-video/

A single mother was arrested in New York City on Friday for protesting against Mayor Bill de Blasio’s endless lockdown.

The police arrested nine individuals for exercising their constitutional right to protest a tyrannical government.

Via Michael Gee.

[embedded content]

#nyc ⁦@NYGovCuomo⁩ orders prohibited protesting, lock them up. #nypd arrested peaceful protestors 5/9/20 at City Hall. There isnt a law they can cite for arrests to law abiding citizens #StandUp for #FreedomFighters ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ pls stop the tyranny of NY pic.twitter.com/EuohWBACwS — informed&savvy (@Cdmakeupartist1) May 10, 2020

More from Mike Gee.

It’s been 24 hours since I emailed AG Barr on unlawfully being arrested by the #NYPD for exercising my constitutional rights still not a word.@TheJusticeDept #AskAGBarr @realDonaldTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr @PamelaGeller pic.twitter.com/6lE3mzvFjc — Mike Gee (@MikeyGee2020) May 11, 2020

