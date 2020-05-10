https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/stephenmoore-economy-pandemic-lockdowns/2020/05/10/id/966816

Despite being critical of how long the U.S. remained in lockdown amid the coronavirus, former Trump campaign economic adviser Stephen Moore is confident in a fall recovery.

“It will be a slow process,” Moore told “The Cats Roundtable” on 970 AM-N.Y., per The Hill, “but you’ve got to get going.

“I do believe that by the end of the summer we’re going to see a very swift kind of recovery for the fall.”

Moore laments the progressively slow return to business, particularly in the bigger-budget blue states, is setting up a “tough summer,” due to lingering coronavirus infection fears.

“Customers are still a little bit afraid to go outside,” Moore told host John Catsimatidis. “People are nervous. They’re worried about their health. Every day you see more and more people venturing out. You see more and more people getting on the job.

“It’s going to be a tough summer . . . as we try to get our feet back on the ground, but I believe that by the end of the summer we could start to see a real recovery.”

Moore is an economic adviser on the White House coronavirus task force, helping the administration get the economy rolling again safely.

There are 30 million Americans currently collecting unemployment and first quarter GDP fell 4.8%, the largest contraction since The Great Recession in 2009, per The Hill.

President Donald Trump is going to need the economic revival by the fall, when the 2020 election cycle will kick into high gear. Trump’s number 1 re-election message is a strong economy, but the global coronavirus pandemic has made for a tough sell in that regard.

