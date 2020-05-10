https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/study-disease-models-wrong-new-math-tool-can-help/

(STUDY FINDS) — BOULDER, Colo. — It’s proven incredibly difficult for scientists, organizations, and governments alike to accurately predict the spread of COVID-19 through countries and communities. Now, however, researchers from the University of Colorado, Boulder say they’ve developed a new mathematical tool that can help produce more accurate disease infection predictions.

The team behind this new study even went so far as to say that all prior disease models are somewhat wrong.

“I don’t think this tool is going to solve any epidemiologic crisis on its own,” explains study leader Rebecca Morrison, an assistant professor of computer science at CU Boulder, in a release. “But I hope it will be another tool in the arsenal of epidemiologists and modelers moving forward.”

