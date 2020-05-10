http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/l2puNEpsR6A/the-wuhan-coronavirus-in-israel.php

So far, Israel has come through the coronavirus scare in comparatively good shape. As of yesterday, May 9, only 252 deaths had been attributed to the virus. That’s 29 per 1 million people.

The number of new reported cases has declined from a peak of around 750 per day at the beginning of April to around 50. The daily death count is down from a peak of around a dozen in mid-April to 1-5 last week. The number of active cases has fallen from nearly 10,000 in mid-April to about half that number.

What has been the key to Israel’s comparative success? The early closure of its borders is probably a significant factor. Israel was among the first nations to close its borders completely to foreigners.

One of my wife’s Israeli cousins needed to travel to France in late February or early March to visit her son and his wife, who was recovering from serious surgery. She left knowing that, as a condition of her reentry, she would face mandatory quarantine for two weeks even if she had no symptoms of the coronavirus.

Israel also benefited from the fact that its population is young. The median age in Israel is 30. In many of its European counterparts, the median age is around 45.

According to this report, 97 percent of Israelis who died from the coronavirus were older than 60. 10 percent were older than 95.

Analysts cite additional possible reasons for Israel’s low number of deaths from the virus. Israel is a disciplined nation whose people, for the most part, are used to taking precautions even if they entail hardship.

Israel is a warm-weather nation. Such countries seem to have fewer infections.

As one would expect, Israel is among the countries whose researchers are at the forefront of developing ways to combat the virus. Reportedly, the Israel Institute for Biological Research has identified an antibody that neutralizes it. And scientists at MIGAL Galilee Research Institute are developing a vaccine for humans against the coronavirus, having successfully developed one for poultry. The Institute predicts it will be able to test its oral vaccine in humans by around June 1.

From what I gather, Prime Minister Netanyahu has benefited politically from Israel’s relative success in minimizing the coronavirus’ health impacts. I believe the public’s satisfaction with the government’s response was one reason why his rival, Benny Gantz agreed to form a coalition government, and on terms favorable to Netanyahu, after repeatedly saying he wouldn’t do so. Gantz probably feared the outcome of a fourth national election.

But what about the economic impact of Israel’s response to the coronavirus? It is likely to be severe, given the lengthy cessation of economic activity.

Perhaps Israel will fare better than many other developed economies because it is used to economic disruptions due to war. However, Israel will pay a substantial economic price, and this may alter the relatively favorable view Israelis now have of how they have come through the pandemic.

The other concern is a second wave. Scientists and medical professionals expect one in early winter, around the same time as the flu strikes.

Israeli hospitals reportedly struggle during the flu season more than those of other developed countries due to a chronic shortage of equipment and staff. Israel has one of the lowest number of nurses per capita among all OECD countries.

As things stand now, however, Israelis have reason to be proud of how their battle with the Wuhan coronavirus has gone.

