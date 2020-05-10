https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/nothing-cdc-can-trust-dr-birx-tells-off-cdc-director-claims-covid-19-mortality-rate-inflated-much-25/

We have reported for weeks since EARLY MARCH that the numbers and predictions coming out on the coronavirus could not be trusted.

Earlier this week The Gateway Pundit reported on the faulty models used to shut down the US economy:

** Dr. Tony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx used the Imperial College Model to persuade President Trump to lock down the ENTIRE US ECONOMY.

** The fraudulent model predicted 2.2 million American deaths from the coronavirus pandemic

** The authors of the Imperial College Model shared their findings with the White House Coronavirus task force in early March

** Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx then met with President Trump privately and urged him to shut down the US economy and destroy the record Trump economy based on this model

** A new critique of the Imperial College Model finds the study is “completely unusable for scientific purposes” — The study is a complete sham

** Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx pushed a garbage model on the White House and the American public and destroyed the US economy

We reported earlier today that frontline COVID-19 doctors this week have gone public saying they feel pressured to show COVID-19 as cause-of-death on certificates of patients suspected of having the virus when they also have had underlying medical conditions. Now, even the doctors are challenging the CDC on their rules of reporting.

Now this…

Earlier this week Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House Coronavirus Task Force response administrator, challenged the CDC Director in a heated conversation. Dr. Birx told Dr. Redfield, “There is nothing from the CDC that I can trust!”

Salon.com reported:

According to a new bombshell report from the Washington Post, the White House Coronavirus Task Force response administrator is doubting the administration’s numbers. Dr. Deborah Birx reportedly made the comments during a Wednesday meeting. “During a task force meeting Wednesday, a heated discussion broke out between Deborah Birx, the physician who oversees the administration’s coronavirus response, and Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Birx and others were frustrated with the CDC’s antiquated system for tracking virus data, which they worried was inflating some statistics — such as mortality rate and case count — by as much as 25 percent, according to four people present for the discussion or later briefed on it. Two senior administration officials said the discussion was not heated,” the newspaper reported. “There is nothing from the CDC that I can trust,” Birx reportedly said, according to two of the people. “The flare-up came two days after it was reported that an internal government model, based on data from the CDC and other agencies, projected the daily death count would rise to 3,000 by June 1,” the newspaper noted.

