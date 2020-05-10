https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/497034-trump-bashes-cnns-brian-stelter-just-a-poor-mans-lapdog-for-att

President TrumpDonald John TrumpFauci to enter ‘modified quarantine’: report CDC director will self-quarantine after contact with COVID-19 positive case Trump says US will purchase billion in agricultural products from farmers MORE attacked CNN’s Brian Stelter on Sunday after the media commentator said “right wing” media outlets lack news judgment due to prioritizing coverage of the Department of Justice’s decision to drop the case against Michael Flynn over the coronavirus pandemic.

“@brianstelter is just a poor man’s lapdog for AT&T!,” Trump tweeted Sunday. AT&T is the parent company of WarnerMedia, owner of CNN.

.@brianstelter is just a poor man’s lapdog for AT&T! https://t.co/nwDRFvym0P — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2020

Trump’s comments were part of a retweet of a message from conservative commentator Dan Bongino who was also attacking Stelter.

The Hill has reached out to CNN for comment.

During his Sunday “Reliable Sources” show, Stelter criticized “right wing media” for prioritizing coverage of the Flynn decision over the deadly pandemic ravaging the country and globe.

“The death toll isn’t something to just be downplayed … to look away or act like it’s now normal or acceptable is a disgrace to the victims,” @brianstelter says. pic.twitter.com/cWSNi50SFb — Reliable Sources (@ReliableSources) May 10, 2020

“They’re treating the Michael Flynn story like it’s a bigger deal than the deaths of 2,000 Americans a day,” Stelter said.

“It’s like the New Orleans floods every day. It’s like the planes going to the towers every day, and to look away or act like it’s now normal or acceptable is a disgrace to the victims,” he added.

He specifically called out an interview Trump did with “Fox & Friends” on Friday, in which he said Trump spent 20 minutes discussing the Flynn decision before he was asked about the pandemic.

“In what right mind is any scandal any political scandal, any Department of Justice story more important to ask the president about than the pandemic that’s raging?” Stelter asked. “Ultimately, it’s about news judgement. It’s about lack of judgment. But I find it befuddling that some people are acting like this death toll is normal and accepted and common and just another day now.”

The coronavirus has infected more than 1.3 million people in the U.S. and killed 79,180, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

