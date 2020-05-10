https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/497057-trump-lashes-out-at-obama-in-mothers-day-tweetstorm

President TrumpDonald John TrumpFauci to enter ‘modified quarantine’: report CDC director will self-quarantine after contact with COVID-19 positive case Trump says US will purchase billion in agricultural products from farmers MORE on Sunday repeatedly lashed out on Twitter at former President Obama, days after reports that Obama had expressed concern over the Justice Department’s decision to drop the case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Trump spent much of his Mother’s Day tweeting and retweeting various accounts, with many of the posts aimed at his predecessor. In one tweet he simply wrote “OBAMAGATE!” In another post, in which he retweeted a supporter’s declaration that Obama was “the first Ex-President to ever speak against his successor,” Trump wrote, “He got caught, OBAMAGATE!”

OBAMAGATE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2020

Earlier on Sunday, Trump retweeted conservative commentator Buck Sexton, who claimed that “the outgoing president”—an apparent reference to Obama—”used his last weeks in office to target incoming officials and sabotage the new administration.” Trump in his retweet wrote, “The biggest political crime in American history, by far!” Sexton is a former employee of Hill.TV.

The biggest political crime in American history, by far! https://t.co/m5nPdUHt4u — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2020

The president also retweeted multiple accounts that posted memes taking aim at Obama, including one account that posted a graphic of Obama over the slogan, “Watergate will look like a parking ticket.”

Trump’s Obama-related tweets were just some of the many comments he posted on Twitter Sunday, with others lashing out at figures including CNN’s Brian Stelter and NBC’s Chuck Todd Charles (Chuck) David ToddDurbin: ‘I do feel safe’ at the Capitol Oxford professor: Possible coronavirus vaccine could show efficacy by June Public health expert: ‘It’s going to take about two to three weeks to see’ whether early reopenings cause spike MORE.

His tweetstorm came after his administration’s controversial move to drop charges against Flynn, who had been accused of lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia before Trump took office. The decision, led by Attorney General William Barr William Pelham BarrSunday shows preview: As states loosen social distancing restrictions, lawmakers address dwindling state budgets Obama blasts DOJ’s decision to drop Flynn case: ‘Rule of law is at risk’ Storm builds around Barr over dropping of Flynn case MORE, was met with swift condemnation by Trump’s critics.

Obama became ensnared in the unfolding drama after a private phone call between the former president and members of his administration were leaked to Yahoo News on Friday.

“The news over the last 24 hours I think has been somewhat downplayed — about the Justice Department dropping charges against Michael Flynn,” Obama reportedly said.

“And the fact that there is no precedent that anybody can find for someone who has been charged with perjury just getting off scot-free. That’s the kind of stuff where you begin to get worried that basic — not just institutional norms — but our basic understanding of rule of law is at risk,” he continued. “And when you start moving in those directions, it can accelerate pretty quickly as we’ve seen in other places.”

The White House did not immediately return a request for further comment.

