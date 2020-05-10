https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/un-secretary-general-antonio-guterres-says-pandemic-provides-rare-short-window-opportunity/

UN Secretary General António Guterres said at a recent Climate Change Meeting that the pandemic provides a window of opportunity to change the world.

Needtoknow.news reported on May 7:

The head of the United Nations called for global leaders to “use the pandemic recovery” to roll out their global climate change agenda, including allowing fossil fuel companies to collapse and using taxpayer stimulus money to fund green jobs. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said during the Petersberg Virtual Dialogue, a two-day international conference on global warming, in Berlin, Germany that the economic turmoil caused by the coronavirus pandemic presents a “rare and short window of opportunity” to accelerate their globalist 2030 Agenda project. “It has exposed the fragility of our societies and economies to shocks,” Guterres said Tuesday, adding that “the only answer is brave, visionary and collaborative leadership.”

The elitist UN leader said:

TRENDING: CROOKED OBAMA PANICS! Deep State Reporter Isikoff Releases His “Leaked” Call – Former President’s Fingerprints All Over Attempted Coup and More Documents Are Coming!

These are dark days, but they are not without hope. We have a rare and short window of opportunity to rebuild our world for the better.”

In 1935 Adolf Hitler also declared in Germany the goal of rebuilding:

Between 1933 and 1935, Hitler focused on solidifying the Nazi Party’s control of Germany and building support among its people. He also began to rebuild Germany’s military, keeping it secret because he didn’t know how the world would react to this apparent violation of the Versailles treaty of 1919 (see reading, Negotiating Peace in Chapter 3). By March 1935, however, it was no longer a secret, as Hitler publicly announced his intentions to rebuild the German air force, reinstate conscription (the draft), and rearm the nation. He assured other world leaders that these were not violations of the Treaty of Versailles but purely “defensive” measures.

Maybe we would be better off passing on efforts from more globalist elites attempting to rebuild the world.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

