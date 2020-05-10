https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/atlanta-mayor-defends-joe-biden-credible-sexual-assault-charges-blames-trump-shooting-death-black-jogger-ahmaud-arbery/

Last week Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, were charged with murder and assault in the shooting death of African-American Ahmaud Arbery.

On Sunday Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms joined Jake Tapper on CNN.

Bottoms defended Joe Biden from the credible charges of sexual assault by Tara Reade.

Bottoms told Jake Tapper, “The Joe Biden that I know is a man who respects women.”

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who is being floated as a potential vice presidential pick, defends Joe Biden in the wake of the Tara Reade allegations: “The Joe Biden that I know is a man who respects women.” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/5BWA6EWWCn — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 10, 2020

Jake Tapper pushed back on the mayor’s double standard on the accusations against Biden.

Then Bottoms blamed President Trump for the alleged murder of Ahmoud Arbery earlier this year.

Bottoms says President Trump’s rhetoric enables people “prone to being racist are given permission.”

Obviously, Mayor Bottoms is a political hack.

She fits in well with her party elites.

Atlanta Mayor Connects Ahmaud Arbery Shooting to WH Rhetoric: People ‘Prone to Being Racist Are Given Permission’ https://t.co/B4z5lGHSn9 — Mediaite (@Mediaite) May 10, 2020

