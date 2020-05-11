https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/52-americans-already-relationships-using-dating-apps-quarantine/

(STUDY FINDS) — NEW YORK — Isolation can be a lonely experience. The coronavirus pandemic has cut many couples off from one another as Americans follow the national quarantine orders. A new survey says that loneliness has many people turning to online dating to fill their needs, even if they already have a partner.

The survey, commissioned by LELO, found that 42 percent of both single and attached Americans had downloaded a dating app while in quarantine. The big difference however was that more people who already have a significant other are apparently taking their browsing even further.

Researchers polled 1,000 single Americans and 1,000 Americans in a relationship but not quarantining with their partner. While 41 percent of single people said they’ve signed up for a dating website during their isolation, a surprising 52 percent of attached Americans signed up as well.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

