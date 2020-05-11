http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/15kXtzbKyHY/

Actress Amber Tamblyn is promoting a fundraiser for abortion rights political lobbying group NARAL that features the sale of facial masks printed with leftist meme slogans from the 2016 presidential campaign.

The star of Joan of Arcadia and Two and a Half Men posted to Twitter a photo of herself wearing a mask with the meme slogan “But Her Emails” – one of those available for purchase from the TiredOfWinning store:

My forever mood. Masks available at https://t.co/YNs6CD0Rpt⁣⁣

And $5 from every mask order goes to @NARAL organization which works to guarantee every woman the right to make personal decisions regarding the full range of reproductive choices for her body. pic.twitter.com/FOzwOFOKil — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) May 11, 2020

“And $5 from every mask order goes to @NARAL organization which works to guarantee every woman the right to make personal decisions regarding the full range of reproductive choices for her body,” Tamblyn touted.

The non-medical masks with the slogans “Tired of Winning” and “But Her Emails” cost $25 for a set of three:

#1 in global #COVID cases

#1 in global COVID deaths

15% unemployment#TiredofWinning?https://t.co/6PKecBnVNg — Tired of Winning (@Tired_Store) May 9, 2020

Also available at the store are bumper stickers and cell phone/laptop stickers with the four-year-old slogans.

On Mother’s Day, NARAL, which works to ensure women can terminate their pregnancies whenever they choose, tweeted, “We’ll always fight for your right to decide if, when, and how to start or grow a family”:

This #MothersDay, we’re celebrating all the mothers and mother figures who work so hard for their families every day. We’ll always fight for your right to decide if, when, and how to start or grow a family. pic.twitter.com/ZVaAiSegvi — NARAL (@NARAL) May 10, 2020

Make a statement while supporting NARAL and protecting yourself and others. 👇 👇 https://t.co/UsNQyv4dnA — NARAL (@NARAL) May 11, 2020

Some Twitter users on the left did not appreciate the suggestion that Hillary Clinton should have won the Democrat nomination over Bernie Sanders:

I didnt not vote for Hillary because of her Emails. I didnt vote for Hillary because she is the campaign that started all the Bernie hate and lies that are still spread today. We would have Bernie if not for her. — Hextacles (@hextacles) May 11, 2020

So NARAL is trying to alienate anyone who didn’t vote for HRC? Point taken, I’ll stop my monthly donation. — Tom_Joad_1984🌹🗜 (@louielogics1984) May 11, 2020

Tamblyn confessed in 2018 that, following Donald Trump’s election, she considered the possibility of giving her unborn baby girl away to Canadians.

The Hollywood Reporter noted the actress told attendees at Vulture Fest’s “Feminist AF” panel in Los Angeles that, at a subway station the day after Trump’s election to the presidency, she “began experiencing pain and shortness of breath, which caused her to collapse on the stairs,” and later realized she was “having a panic attack.”

