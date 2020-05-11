https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/497231-biden-campaign-drops-new-digital-ad-hitting-trump-over-slow-coronavirus

Joe BidenJoe BidenPompeo is Trump attack dog on China, COVID-19 Kudlow calls Obama criticism of Trump coronavirus response ‘so darn political’ A glimpse of our post-pandemic politics MORE’s presidential campaign is out with a new digital ad accusing President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says Chuck Todd should be fired over edited clip of Barr Trump lashes out at Obama in Mother’s Day tweetstorm Georgia officials: Arrest made over online threat against Ahmaud Arbery protesters MORE of worsening the public health crisis and economic turmoil stemming from the coronavirus pandemic by failing to take quick action on the outbreak months ago.

“Donald Trump doesn’t understand. We have an economic crisis because we have a public health crisis. And we have a public health crisis because he refused to act,” a narrator says in the nearly three-minute-long spot. “Donald Trump didn’t build a great economy. His failure to lead destroyed one.”

The ad is set to run on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube on Monday in six battleground states: Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, according to the former vice president’s campaign.

The latest digital spot and a previous one released last month mark the start of the Biden campaign’s early paid media investments in a handful of battleground states. The campaign is set to ramp up its spending in those states in the coming months.

The digital spot also comes days after Unite the Country, the main super PAC supporting Biden’s presidential bid, announced that it would spend $10 million on advertising and other programming to boost Biden ahead of the Democratic National Convention in April.

Trump’s campaign is also spending heavily on advertising. It unveiled a $10 million campaign last week aimed at attacking Biden. One spot released last week seeks to tie the former vice president to China and accuses him of taking too soft an approach to his dealings with the economic powerhouse.

