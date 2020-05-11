https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/reopening-testing/2020/05/11/id/966898

Presumptive Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden says President Donald Trump is dividing the country and not providing states with the resources they need to safely reopen their economies.

In an opinion piece in The Washington Post on Monday, Biden writes that, “But instead of unifying the country to accelerate our public health response and get economic relief to those who need it, President Trump is reverting to a familiar strategy of deflecting blame and dividing Americans.”

“His goal is as obvious as it is craven: He hopes to split the country into dueling camps, casting Democrats as doomsayers hoping to keep America grounded and Republicans as freedom fighters trying to liberate the economy,” the former vice president wrote. “It’s a childish tactic — and a false choice that none of us should fall for.”

Biden said everyone wants to reopen American as soon as possible, but governors have been unable to push forward because they don’t have the “the tools, resources and guidance they need from the federal government to reopen safely and sustainably.”

“That responsibility falls on Trump’s shoulders — but he isn’t up to the task,” Biden said.

He said Trump and his staff receive daily testing to keep the Oval Office safely running, but they aren’t getting those tests to Americans.

“It’s been more than two months since Trump claimed that ‘anybody that wants a test can get a test.’ It was a baldfaced lie when he said it, and it still isn’t remotely true,” Biden said.

“If Trump and his team understand how critical testing is to their safety — and they seem to, given their own behavior — why are they insisting that it’s unnecessary for the American people?” Biden said.

He said Trump should be “working to get Americans the same necessary protections he has gotten for himself.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

