Mike Bloomberg-founded Everytown for Gun Safety is spending $8 million in hopes of turning Texas blue in the November 2020 elections.

KRGV reports that Everytown already pledged the money and will, this Thursday, name “three staffers to help with its Texas campaign.”

Everytown senior political adviser Charlie Kelly commented: “[Texas is] clearly emerging as a top battleground state — there’s just no question about it — and it’s why we’re investing $8 million in the state this cycle. Between the investment and our network of 400,000 grassroots supporters, our goal is to do whatever it takes to elect gun sense candidates up and down the ballot in the state.”

The gun control group made clear they hope, this year, to do in Texas exactly what they did in Virginia in 2019. Democrats took control of the Virginia legislature in 2019, thereafter pushing a slew of new gun controls on law-abiding citizens.

On April 10, 2020, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s (D) office announced he signed a number of the Democrat-sponsored gun controls, including universal background checks and limitations on the number of handguns law-abiding Virginians can purchase each month. He also signed legislation putting the onus on law-abiding gun owners by requiring they report stolen firearms within 48 hours “or face a civil penalty.”

