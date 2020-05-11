https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/tyler-o-neil/2020/05/11/canadian-anti-hate-activists-get-real-estate-agent-fired-for-daring-to-criticize-allahu-akbar-n389835

Late last month, the mayor of Brampton, Ontario, announced his city had passed an exemption to the local noise ordinance allowing mosques to play the adhan, the Muslim call to prayer, during the evenings. This call to prayer begins with the words, “Allahu Akbar!” A local man dared to criticize the decision on Twitter, and activists reported him to his employer. On May 5, RE/MAX Canada announced the man had been fired, even though he had apologized for the message.

“Our noise by law originally passed in 1984 only included an exemption for Church bells. It will now include all faiths within the permitted hours & decibel levels. The Muslim community can proceed with the sunset azan because it’s 2020 & we treat all faiths equally,” Patrick Brown, the mayor, tweeted with the hashtag “#Ramadan,” celebrating the Muslim fast.

To this, Ravi Hooda responded (in a since-deleted tweet), “What’s next ? Separate lanes for camel & goat riders, Allowing slaughter of animals at homes in name of sacrifice, Bylaw requiring all women to cover themselves from head to toe in tents to appease the piece [likely he meant “PC”] fools for votes.”

The Canadian Anti-Hate Network (CAHN), which was founded with a grant from the far-left smear factory the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), proceeded to share this tweet and tag RE/MAX Canada in an effort to get Hooda fired. CAHN also filed complaints with the REal Estate Council of Ontario and the Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council.

“[RE/MAX Canada] agent and Registered Certified Immigration Consultant Ravi Hooda is upset that Brampton is giving mosques the same noise by-law exemptions as churches. In Mississauga, a nightly call to prayer during Ramadan has become a focal point for anti-Muslim hatred,” CAHN tweeted. “Hooda doubled down when challenged, citing freedom of expression and saying his opinions are not ‘some imaginary phobic.’ We have filed complaints with the Real Estate Council of Ontario and the Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council, and contacted his employer.”

“We do not share nor support the views of Mr. Hooda. We can confirm he has been terminated and is no longer affiliated with RE/MAX. Multiculturalism & diversity are some of the best qualities in our communities, and we are committed to upholding these values in all that we do,” RE/MAX Canada responded.

Hooda also served as School Council Chair at the Peel School District. The Peel District School Board announced that he has been removed from that position, as well.

“The Principal has begun an investigation. The individual is being removed from their role as School Council Chair and won’t be able to participate on council in any other capacity. Islamophobia is not acceptable and a clear violation of our Safe and Accepting Schools Policy,” the school board tweeted.

As the True North Centre for Public Policy reported, Hooda had apologized for the tweet, but he was fired, anyway.

Many Americans and Canadians are uncomfortable with Ramadan because radical Islamic terrorists use the fast as a call to terrorist activity. The adhan, or call to prayer, begins with the phrase “Allahu Akbar,” which terrorists have also cried before killing their victims in the name of jihad.

Islam is a diverse religion, and many reformers have encouraged their fellow Muslims to embrace Western freedoms and reject the Islamist doctrines that inspire terrorism. However, the rush to insist that Islam has no relationship with terrorism is both naive and dangerous. At the very least, Americans and Canadians should be free to debate these issues and should not be demonized or fired for criticizing this kind of policy.

Sadly, the Canadian Anti-Hate Network seems just as bent as the Southern Poverty Law Center is on silencing dissent and perpetrating a noxious “cancel culture.”

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.

