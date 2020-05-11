https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/clapper-may-perjured-told-congress-not-brief-obama-flynn-kislyak-calls/

James Clapper

Former DNI Chief James Clapper may have perjured himself when he told Congress in July of 2017 that he did not brief Barack Obama on the Flynn-Kislyak phone calls.

According to newly declassified documents, then-Deputy AG Sally Yates said she first learned of the December 2016 calls between Flynn and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak from Barack Obama in the January 5, 2017 Oval Office meeting.

Why did Obama know this information before it was published in the media?

Newly released House Intel transcripts from the Russia probe gives us more answers on the targeting of Flynn.

Former FBI Director James Comey testified that James Clapper briefed Barack Obama in the first week of January 2017 about the Flynn-Kislyak calls.

Comey’s testimony matches what McCabe wrote in his book titled “The Threat” — McCabe wrote that he shared the intel with Comey and Comey shared it with DNI James Clapper and Clapper told Barack Obama.

It appears Clapper is lying.

UPDATE: Oh Jim Clapper, you’ve got a MAJOR problem. You denied under oath ever briefing Obama on the Flynn/Kislyak calls. Well it’s not just Andy McCabe who says you did, in a book. James Comey said you did, under oath to Congress.🚨 pic.twitter.com/U6mtNXygpi — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) May 9, 2020

Via Just the News:

Starting in early 2017, the committee interviewed dozens of witnesses for its investigation into Russian election interference. In a July 2017 interview with Clapper, Republican members asked if he had briefed Obama on the Flynn-Kislyak phone calls. “No,” Clapper answered. Clapper’s denial conflicts with earlier congressional testimony provided by former FBI Director James Comey. According to Comey’s March 2017 account, he briefed Clapper on the Flynn-Kislyak calls and then gave the former DNI copies of the transcripts, as he requested. “In the first week of January,” said Comey, Clapper “briefed the President and the Vice President and then President Obama’s senior team about what we had found.” Comey’s testimony squares with the account of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. In his 2019 book “The Threat,” McCabe writes that after an analyst shared the information with him, he “shared it with Comey; Comey shared it with the director of national intelligence, James Clapper; and Clapper verbally briefed it to President Obama.”

The Justice Department dropped its case against Flynn last Thursday after bombshell documents were released showing he was framed by the FBI.

Ranking member of the House Intel Committee Devin Nunes (R-CA) last year sent US Attorney General Bill Barr a criminal referral notification, alleging ‘potential violations’ of the law related to the Trump-Russia investigation.

Nunes said on Sunday to Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, “You will begin to see where some of our criminal referrals are based out of, some of the false testimony that was given to Congress.”

